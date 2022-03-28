Nine car vs. deer collisions in a week near Killaloe, Ont. prompt police warning
Ontario Provincial Police in the Killaloe area are warning drivers to be on the lookout for wildlife after nine crashes between drivers and deer in the last week.
“Don't veer for deer,” police warned in a release Monday. “By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway, and rolling your vehicle. This increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury.”
Deer collisions are a risk throughout rural eastern Ontario. Last fall, Lanark County OPP said they responded to nearly five dozen collisions with deer in October.
Police say if you spot a deer or another animal on the road, slow down as much as possible and steer in a straight direction.
TIPS FOR AVOIDING WILDLIFE COLLISONS
- Scan the ditches and not just the road ahead of you. You may spot deer or other wildlife approaching the road, and be able to take precautions;
- Where you see one deer, expect more;
- Slow down. The slower you go, the more time you have to react should you encounter any wildlife on the roadway;
- Wildlife can move across roads at any time of the day or night;
- Watch for glowing eyes at night;
- Don't veer for animals. Reduce your speed quickly, steer straight, and stay in control;
- Don't be distracted behind the wheel; and,
- Ensure you are wearing your seatbelt. If you need to stop in a hurry, you want your body restrained to prevent unnecessary injury or possibly death.