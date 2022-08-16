Nine cats rescued in Mayfair house fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department says accidental improper disposal of smoking material caused a Monday morning blaze where nine cats were rescued and $350,000 in damage was caused.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 1700 block of Avenue D North at 8:38 a.m. with reports of a house visibly on fire with heavy black smoke coming from the roof.
“Power lines were down and arcing from the fire. The natural gas line at the rear of the home was also involved in the fire,” a news release from the Saskatoon Fire Department said.
SaskEnergy arrived at 9:48 a.m. as firefighters cleared the area to allow natural gas technicians to stop the leak.
Two people inside the home were evacuated and one elderly man was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital.
The fire department said all nine cats were "reported to be doing well" upon their rescue.
-
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; U.S. Open nextSerena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing 'the countdown has begun' on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.
-
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violenceA growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
-
How Australia's deepest cave was discoveredSmart and seven fellow members of the all-volunteer Southern Tasmanian Caverneers (STC) group have officially mapped and measured their country's deepest known cave, which clocks in at 401 vertical metres (1,315 feet).
-
Break-in, attempted child abduction under investigation in AbbotsfordPolice in Abbottsford say a man broke into a home and tried to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window Monday night.
-
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester UnitedTesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United.
-
Plan to demolish Saint John heritage building stirs debateThe proposed demolition of an uptown Saint John heritage building, owned by J.D. Irving Ltd., is stirring cheers and jeers ahead of a final vote by city council.
-
Metric concert at Conexus Arts Centre cancelled over 'logistical production issues'Canadian rock band Metric has cancelled its show in Regina on Friday, according to the Conexus Arts Centre's website.
-
'A long journey': Historic flour mill in Yorkton opens to publicYorkton’s historic brick flour mill opened to the public on Tuesday.
-
Inflation down across Canada, increases slightly in B.C.Inflation may be cooling across most of Canada, but people are still feeling the pinch of higher prices, especially in B.C. where the cost of goods increased slightly in July, according to Statistics Canada.