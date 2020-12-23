Nine people are facing charges after five unlicensed cannabis storefronts were searched Wednesday morning in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say on Dec. 23, officers searched five unlicensed cannabis storefronts on Caldwell Rd. in Cole Harbour.

Police say the searches were a result of the storefronts continuing to operate and not voluntarily ceasing operations.

Police say they seized a ‘significant quantity’ of cannabis, including edibles, and cash.

Nine people have been arrested under the Cannabis Act and are facing the following charges:

Distribution of Cannabis

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Cannabis

Unlawfully Selling Cannabis

Unauthorized Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling it.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.