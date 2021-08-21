Nine COVID-19 cases linked to Hamilton, Ont. nightclub
Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Sizzle Nightclub in Hamilton, with nine cases tied to the venue so far.
Hamilton Public Health says anyone who attended the venue at 25 Hess Street South on Aug. 7, 13 or 14 should seek a test immediately and self-monitor for symptoms.
Officials did not disclose how many cases were among staff and how many were among patrons.
Nightclubs have been allowed to operate in Ontario since July 16 at 25 per cent of pre-COVID capacity, up to 250 patrons.
