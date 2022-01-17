iHeartRadio

Nine COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Manitoba hospital units, care homes

St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg is pictured on October 29, 2020. (CTV News Photo Josh Crabb)

The province has declared nine new COVID-19 outbreaks at hospital units and care homes across Manitoba.

Of the outbreaks which were reported in a COVID-19 bulletin on Monday, the province said three of the outbreaks are in hospital units in Winnipeg, including:

  • St. Boniface Hospital, unit B5ME;
  • Seven Oaks General Hospital, 3U4-7; and
  • Victoria General Hospital, 5 South.

The remaining six outbreaks were declared in personal care homes and health centres in Manitoba. These include:

  • Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg;
  • Deer Lodge Centre's Lodge 6 East in Winnipeg;
  • Lion’s Prairie Manor personal care home in Portage la Prairie;
  • Nisichawayasihk personal care home in Nelson House;
  • Ochekwi Sipi Cree Nation personal care home in Fisher River; and
  • Rosewood Lodge personal care home in Stonewall.

The province declared the outbreaks over at the Riverview Health Centre's 4 West in Winnipeg and the Pinawa Hospital in Pinawa.

