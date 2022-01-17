Nine COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Manitoba hospital units, care homes
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
The province has declared nine new COVID-19 outbreaks at hospital units and care homes across Manitoba.
Of the outbreaks which were reported in a COVID-19 bulletin on Monday, the province said three of the outbreaks are in hospital units in Winnipeg, including:
- St. Boniface Hospital, unit B5ME;
- Seven Oaks General Hospital, 3U4-7; and
- Victoria General Hospital, 5 South.
The remaining six outbreaks were declared in personal care homes and health centres in Manitoba. These include:
- Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg;
- Deer Lodge Centre's Lodge 6 East in Winnipeg;
- Lion’s Prairie Manor personal care home in Portage la Prairie;
- Nisichawayasihk personal care home in Nelson House;
- Ochekwi Sipi Cree Nation personal care home in Fisher River; and
- Rosewood Lodge personal care home in Stonewall.
The province declared the outbreaks over at the Riverview Health Centre's 4 West in Winnipeg and the Pinawa Hospital in Pinawa.
