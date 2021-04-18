Nine employees at Ottawa Loblaws, Shoppers and Your Independent Grocer test positive for COVID-19 this weekend

Three employees at an east end Your Independent Grocer tested positive for COVID-19.

They're among nine employees at Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and Your Independent Grocer stores in Ottawa that tested positive over the weekend.

Loblaw reported Saturday that three team members at the Hess's Your Independent Grocer on Montreal Road tested positive for novel coronavirus. The last day the team members worked was on April 4, 10 and 11.

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 3151 Strandherd Drive in Nepean tested positive. The last day the employee worked was on April 14.

On Saturday, Loblaw also reported an employee at the Loblaws at 1980 Ogilvie Road has also tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on April 13.

On Friday, Loblaw reported two team members at the Massine's Your Independent Grocer at 296 Bank Street tested positive for COVID-19. The employees last worked on April 8 and 10.

An employee at the Loblaw at 2210 Bank Street in South Keys also tested positive. The employee last worked on April 11.

On Friday, Loblaw also reported an employee at the Loblaws at 1460 Merivale Road tested positive. The last day the employee worked was on April 5.

Loblaw list all COVID-19 cases involving Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and Your Independent Grocer on its website.