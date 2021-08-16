Nine-month-old puppy stolen while inside truck found safe

A nine-month-old puppy who went missing after the pickup truck it was inside was stolen near Port Perry Thursday has been found and reunited with its owners.

Last week, Durham police said that a 2015 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck had been taken near Scugog Line 3 and Simcoe Street.

Inside the vehicle was a young Australian Shepherd named Opal. At the time, police released photographs of Opal and asked members of the public to contact police if they recognized the animal or the vehicle it was in.

On Monday morning, police confirmed the truck had been recovered and Opal was found safe.

“The puppy (OPAL) has been re-united with its owners,” police said in a post on social media. “Thanks to @OPP_News and to the community member who called in the tip that led to this positive outcome.”

No information has been released regarding charges in connection with the theft.

