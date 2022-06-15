Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London Wednesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 19 inpatients with COVID-19, including five or fewer patients in adult ICU. There are currently zero patients with COVID-19 in children’s hospital and zero patients in pediatric critical care.

The outbreak at CVT in University Hospital has been resolved as of Tuesday.

50 staff members are currently out sick with COVID-19 at LHSC, while as of Tuesday at St. Joseph’s, 18 staff members are out sick.

There have been a total of 401 deaths in the region.