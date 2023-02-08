iHeartRadio

Nine people face trafficking, weapons charges after drugs, guns seized from Halifax home


Halifax Regional Police says officers searched a residence around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation. (HRP)

Nine people are facing drug trafficking and firearm-related offences after drugs and weapons were seized from a residence in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police says officers searched a residence around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, police say several drugs and other items were seized, including:

  • quantities of cocaine
  • fentanyl
  • morphine
  • hydromorphone
  • Dextroamphetamine
  • cash
  • a conductive energy weapon
  • two loaded firearms

The force says officers arrested nine people without incident.

The following individuals were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday:

  • 24-year-old Vincent Cain
  • 52-year-old Christopher John Clayton
  • 57-year-old George Allen Clayton
  • 56-year-old Troy Edward William Clayton
  • 20-year-old Tyshaun Crawley
  • 33-year-old Brittany Jessica Green
  • 38-year-old Rebecca Elizabeth Moir
  • 53-year-old Vincent Leroy Ross
  • 19-year-old Emanuel Sparks

All nine accused have been charged with:

  • five counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking
  • three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
  • two counts of possession of firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
  • two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence
  • two counts of storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
  • two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or ammunition without a licence
  • possession of a prohibited weapon
  • tampering with serial number of a firearm

Additionally, police say Rebecca Moir and George Clayton are also facing four counts each of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order, while Troy Clayton is facing seven counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

12