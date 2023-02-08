Nine people face trafficking, weapons charges after drugs, guns seized from Halifax home

Nine people are facing drug trafficking and firearm-related offences after drugs and weapons were seized from a residence in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police says officers searched a residence around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, police say several drugs and other items were seized, including:

quantities of cocaine

fentanyl

morphine

hydromorphone

Dextroamphetamine

cash

a conductive energy weapon

two loaded firearms

The force says officers arrested nine people without incident.

The following individuals were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday:

24-year-old Vincent Cain

52-year-old Christopher John Clayton

57-year-old George Allen Clayton

56-year-old Troy Edward William Clayton

20-year-old Tyshaun Crawley

33-year-old Brittany Jessica Green

38-year-old Rebecca Elizabeth Moir

53-year-old Vincent Leroy Ross

19-year-old Emanuel Sparks

All nine accused have been charged with:

five counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking

three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

two counts of possession of firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence

two counts of storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or ammunition without a licence

possession of a prohibited weapon

tampering with serial number of a firearm

Additionally, police say Rebecca Moir and George Clayton are also facing four counts each of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order, while Troy Clayton is facing seven counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.