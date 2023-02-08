Nine people face trafficking, weapons charges after drugs, guns seized from Halifax home
Nine people are facing drug trafficking and firearm-related offences after drugs and weapons were seized from a residence in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police says officers searched a residence around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.
During the search, police say several drugs and other items were seized, including:
- quantities of cocaine
- fentanyl
- morphine
- hydromorphone
- Dextroamphetamine
- cash
- a conductive energy weapon
- two loaded firearms
The force says officers arrested nine people without incident.
The following individuals were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday:
- 24-year-old Vincent Cain
- 52-year-old Christopher John Clayton
- 57-year-old George Allen Clayton
- 56-year-old Troy Edward William Clayton
- 20-year-old Tyshaun Crawley
- 33-year-old Brittany Jessica Green
- 38-year-old Rebecca Elizabeth Moir
- 53-year-old Vincent Leroy Ross
- 19-year-old Emanuel Sparks
All nine accused have been charged with:
- five counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking
- three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- two counts of possession of firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
- two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence
- two counts of storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or ammunition without a licence
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- tampering with serial number of a firearm
Additionally, police say Rebecca Moir and George Clayton are also facing four counts each of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order, while Troy Clayton is facing seven counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.