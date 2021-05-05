Nine people – including three teens from Toronto – face drug, weapons charges in Timmins

The Timmins Police Service has charged nine people following raids Tuesday of residences on Rea Street South and James Avenue.

Police seized more than $263,000 in illegal drugs, $52,000 in cash and three handguns, one of which was found in the waistband of a 16-year-old suspect from Toronto.

Police executed their first search warrant on James Avenue, where they seized 106.2 grams of fentanyl, 78.7 grams of crack cocaine and $32,390 in cash.

"The street value of the seizure from the James Avenue address is approximately $103,980," police said in a news release. "Police also located a loaded Glock handgun in the waistband of a 16-year-old male accused person."

A 53-year-old Timmins resident, along with two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male, all from Toronto, are facing numerous trafficking, drug possession and weapons charges.

At the Rea Street South residence, police seized $20,112 in Canadian dollars, $239 in U.S. dollars, 0.3 grams of pink and yellow fentanyl, 13.6 grams of crack cocaine, 9.1 grams of purple heroin/fentanyl, 39.5 grams of green heroin/fentanyl, 48 Percocet tablets, 45.7 grams of green heroin/fentanyl, 83.5 grams of yellow heroin/fentanyl, 52.1 grams of red heroin/fentanyl and two loaded Glock handguns.

Street value of $160K

"The street value of the seizure from the Rea Street South address is approximately $160,000," police said.

Charged are homeless man, 21, a 20-year-old man from Scarborough and a 31-year-old man from Timmins. The trio fled from police, but were caught a short time later.

They also face weapons and drug charges, as well as offences under the provincial stay-at-home order and for possession of property obtained by crime. The Timmins man is also charged with failing to comply with his probation order.

Two more people from Timmins – a woman age 34 and a man age 44 – face weapons charges, as well as offences under the provincial stay-at-home order.

"All nine accused persons remain in police custody at present awaiting a bail hearing slated for (Wednesday) morning at Provincial Court in Timmins to answer to the charges laid against them," police said.

"In all, a total of 82 charges were laid against all nine accused persons in regards to the execution of these search warrants along with a significant seizure of illicit drugs destined for the streets of Timmins and firearms that illustrate the dangerous aspects of trafficking in controlled substances."