Nine teenagers arrested in connection to reported assault in Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged nine teens in connection to an assault in Kitchener that resulted in serious injuries.
Officers were first called to the incident around 1:10 p.m. on March 10 in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard.
Officials say a male youth was approached by a group of youths, assaulted, and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
In a statement released on Sunday, police say they've arrested nine people, whose ages range from 15 to 19.
The group of nine are facing assault, causing a disturbance, and mischief under $5,000 charges.
Three of the youths are also facing extortion charges.
Waterloo regional police expect more charges to be laid as they continue to investigate.
-
Consultant hired for preliminary Ring Road rail relocation designA consulting firm has been selected to help the City of Regina relocate rail lines that cross Ring Road.
-
Police investigating after woman reports sexual assault on Saanich trailSaanich police are searching for a man after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on the Colquitz River Trail last week.
-
Woman in 90s dies, 44 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 264 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past three days.
-
Dr. Verna Yiu leaving Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO soughtAlberta Health Service's has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Evidence of unmarked graves would halt garden project at site of former Vancouver orphanage: park boardThe site of a former orphanage, now earmarked for a new community garden, will undergo archaeological assessment for evidence of unmarked graves, Vancouver's park board decided.
-
First annual Perogy-Fest raising funds for Ukrainian aidThe new event is aimed at paying homage to southern Manitoba’s strong Ukrainian heritage, while raising funds for the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukrainian humanitarian crisis fund.
-
LHSC reporting 47 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, 229 staff members infectedThe number of COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is increasing.
-
One killed, three injured in Highway 69 crashA two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 about 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound killed one and sent three others to hospital Sunday night, police say.
-
Man critically injured in Navan Road crashEmergency crews worked to free a trapped person from a car after a serious crash in Navan late Monday morning.