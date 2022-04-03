iHeartRadio

Nine teenagers arrested in connection to reported assault in Kitchener

(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged nine teens in connection to an assault in Kitchener that resulted in serious injuries.

Officers were first called to the incident around 1:10 p.m. on March 10 in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard.

Officials say a male youth was approached by a group of youths, assaulted, and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement released on Sunday, police say they've arrested nine people, whose ages range from 15 to 19.

The group of nine are facing assault, causing a disturbance, and mischief under $5,000 charges.

Three of the youths are also facing extortion charges.

Waterloo regional police expect more charges to be laid as they continue to investigate.

