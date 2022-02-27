Nine unique places to stay during March Break within three hours of Ottawa

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at nine unique destinations to stay at during March Break within three hours of the national capital region.

Lac-Superieur, Que. - 160 km to Ottawa

"Experience sleeping under the stars in the comfort of a queen bed, in the wonderful Lake Superior region," says the listing on Airbnb.

The Dome Under the Stars has room for two guests.

There is a shared fire pit, a private four-season spa and an indoor gas fireplace.

MOUNTAIN TOP GLAMPING

Wakefield, Que. – 30 km from Ottawa

"The Exode Nature Sanctuary offers an exclusive experience and magnificent views of the Ottawa Hills," says the listing on Airbnb.

"This glamping-type accommodation offers a cozy, heated space with a queen bed, dining table, kitchenette, stove and outdoor campfire."

The tiny house has space for two guests, and there is a private place for an outdoor campfire on the grounds.

Harrington, Que. – 125 km from Ottawa

"This authentic Mongolian yurt is the product of thousands of years of evolution," says the listing on Airbnb.

"A cosy forest retreat, up to four people can sleep comfortably, with a view of the night sky through the large window in the roof!"

There is an indoor fireplace and a kitchen.

Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carre, Que. – 160 km from Ottawa

This four-season treehouse nestled on the edge of a pristine lake in a 2,000 acre protected regional park. There's 36 km of walking/snowshoe trails and four lakes.

The treehouse can sleep four guests.

"This is 'ready-to-camp' so somewhere between a chalet and camping," according to the Airbnb listing. "We are off-grid(no road, no electricity) in a wilderness setting. You must walk 15 minutes to your treehouse."

Wentworth-Nord, Que. – 140 km from Ottawa

This treehouse has room for two guests, with a bedroom and common space.

"For unusual accommodation why not a small house in the trees found in the forest on a quiet and protected estate in the Laurentian region of Quebec," says the listing on Airbnb.

Wentworth-Nord, Que. - 140 km from Ottawa

The Owl Treehouse has space for two guests, with a double bed and a sofa bed. There is an indoor fireplace and a hot tub at the property.

Saint-Calixte, Que. – 192 km from Ottawa

"Sleep under the stars with all the comforts of a chalet," says the listing on Airbnb, noting the bubble is located on a 40-acre lot.

The dome house has room for two guests, with one bedroom and one bath.

Bring your own food, sheets/sleeping bags, pillows and towels.

THE ELMBROOK YURT

Prince Edward County – 270 km from Ottawa

The Yurt is nestled in a rural property where you can enjoy four seasons of glamping.

Situated 5 km from downtown Picton with 40 plus wineries, 13 breweries and many farm to table restaurants to enjoy.

The Yurt can sleep two guests.

Bonfield, Ont. – 330 km from Ottawa

Adventure awaits you in this rustic but luxury dome house getaway surrounded by bush in a secluded area.

"The Moonlight hideaway sleeps up to four guests and offers a continental breakfast," according to the listing on Airbnb.

The Moonlight dome has room for four guests, with one bedroom and one bath. Guests have access to 83 acres of hiking trails shared by two other rentals.