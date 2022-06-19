Nine unique places to stay near Ottawa this summer

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at nine unique Airbnb listings close to Ottawa to stay at this summer.

Clarence-Rockland, Ont. – 40 km from Ottawa

Spend a night camping in a dome along the Ottawa River east of Ottawa.

"This luxury adult only glamping dome experience is situated on the Ottawa River featuring a breathtaking view from your panoramic window of the Laurentian foothills and stargazing view from your skylight," says the listing on Airbnb.

The dome has room for two guests, with a comfortable queen-sized bed and a bathroom. A kitchenette is equipped with all kitchen essentials.

Mallorytown, Ont. – 135 km from Ottawa

Enjoy a stay on your own private island on the St. Lawrence River.

"Boat required," says the listing on Airbnb.

"Small island rustic cottage on a pink granite rock island in the 1000 islands on the St Lawrence River. Experience solidarity living with boating, fishing, swimming, diving and the gilded age castles at your doorstep... or dock step!"

The private island is located 300 metres from shore and is a short boat ride from the Thousand Islands National Park.

The cottage has room for four guests.

Carleton Place, Ont. – 56 km from Ottawa

Get away to a private Yurt on a waterfront property located 30 minutes from Ottawa.

The Yurt is located on a large private property at Hay's Shore Estates, which is a small private community. There is room for four guests.

"Enjoy a beautiful campfire with your family or friends while gazing at the night stars over the water," says the listing on Airbnb.

"Walkout on your private dock and enjoy beautiful sunsets casting over Mississippi Lake. This unique Yurt experience is 'glamping' at its finest."

Wentworth-Nord, Que. – 138 km from Ottawa

The Exceptional Treehouse is perched on 10 foot stilts, nestled on the side of the mountain in the branches and leaves.

There is room for five guests in the treehouse, with three beds and one bath.

"Perched on 10 feet of stilts, it is the ideal observatory of wildlife by day and stars by night from its panoramic terrace 30 feet from the ground," says the listing on Airbnb.

"The imposing windows and the south-facing orientation allow you to fully enjoy the morning light as well as the sunset."

Brownsburg, Que. – 126 km from Ottawa

Dome La Hut is located directly on the edge of a wild lake, offering you breathtaking views of a real wildlife sanctuary.

"Live an exceptional experience in complete comfort in the heart of nature. Wake up to the birdsong, the blowing wind, the silence. The ideal place to relax and get away from your daily routine," says the listing on Airbnb.

The Dome allows four people to stay comfortably, and is a five minute walk from the parking lot.

Otter Lake, Que. – 90 km from Ottawa

Spend some time on a floating camp anchored in a quiet bay on Otter Lake, Que.

The houseboat is located two km from the main lodge, and is accessible by boat only.

"Once you get there you will think you are on another planet. You will see wildlife from the deck, you could even see deer or moose!!" says the listing on Airbnb.

"In the back ground you can hear a water fall, you can cruise the lake with the little boat and motor to enjoy the scenery!! It will be an unforgettable relaxing holiday!!"

There is space for four guests, with four beds and a bath.

Smiths Falls, Ont. – 78 km from Ottawa

The Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario offers the rare opportunity for guests to sleep in a caboose for an authentic railroader experience.

There is room for two guests in the 1947 CN wooden caboose.

"Curl up in our comfortable pull-down beds with fresh linens and relax in the quiet glow of the lantern," says the listing on Airbnb.

"This is a 1947 CN wooden caboose. Please note this is not a hotel but a unique glamping experience."

A small kitchenette, showers and washrooms are available inside the museum station.

Whitney, Ont. – 237 km from Ottawa

"The POD is glamping while camping – rustic but comfortable," says the listing on Airbnb.

The tiny home has one bedroom and space for two guests.

"Staying at the POD allows you quick access to Algonquin Park less than 15 minutes away," says the listing.

Wakefield, Que. – 35 km from Ottawa

Ty's bus is an eclectic, magic space," says the listing on Airbnb.

"Speakers to hook up to, comfy bed, beautiful views, forest walks and water enjoyment."

Ty's bus is located 20 minutes from the Wakefield village on a private hilltop overlooking a lake, and has room for two guests.

"A romantic setting, Ty's bus includes drinking water, outhouse, deck, hammock, retro kitchen, and a lake for swimming."