Nine vehicles pulled off the road during inspection blitz in Ottawa
Nine vehicles were taken off the road for violations following an Ottawa police inspection blitz targeting tow trucks and commercial vehicles.
Ottawa police officers and officials with the Ministry of Transportation conducted the blitz in Ottawa on Wednesday. Twenty-eight tow trucks were inspected on Trim Road, while 17 commercial vehicles were inspected at the Navan Arena.
Police say 17 charges were issued for a variety of offences, including improper driver's licences, overweight vehicles, defective brakes, missing emission equipment and driving with "major defects."
Nine vehicles were ordered off the road.
Charges were laid for improper driver’s licences, overweight vehicles, load security, defective brakes, daily inspections, missing emission equipment, expired annual inspections, driving with major defects and dangerous goods charge. 2/3— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 18, 2022
