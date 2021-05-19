Nine wildfires burn out of control across Manitoba

Crews continue to fight out of control wildfires across the province, some of which have forced evacuations.

A wildfire burning around Homebrook, Man., has grown to 144,000 hectares, prompting crews to try and preserve Manitoba Hydro Bi Poles.

In a fire update Wednesday afternoon, the Manitoba Wildfire Service said the fire is more than 80 kilometres long and about 16 kilometres wide at its widest point.

"Important value protection efforts are underway to preserve the Manitoba Hydro Bi Pole Lines 1 and 2," the province said in a bulletin.

It said smoke from the fire could affect a number of communities including Grand Rapids, Misapawistik Cree Nation, Homebrook, Skownan First Nation, Waterhen, Mallard and Gypsumville.

The wildfire in Homebrook is one of nine fires burning out of control in the province as of Wednesday evening.

WILDFIRE NORTH OF WHITEMOUTH PROMPTS EVACUATION

The province said another wildfire north of Whitemouth has prompted the evacuation of one employee at the Tim Horton's camp. Fire crews and water bombers are fighting the fire, which is around 3,800 hectares and is considered out of control.

RAIN HELPS TO SUPPRESS FIRE NEAR SHILO

The province said some precautionary evacuations were initiated in the RM of North Cypress and the Town of Carberry, both of which remain under a local state of emergency due to a wildfire at the Shilo base.

"Rain is helping with the efforts to suppress the fire," the province said. "Suppression effort continues jointly between the Department of National Defence from Shilo, Manitoba Wildfire Service and local authorities."

The province said the fire is estimated to be about 5,600 hectares. Hikers are being urged by the province to avoid the area.

HALF A DOZEN PROPERTIES AT RISK OF WILDFIRE IN MOUNTAIN SOUTH

A fire burning in the RM of Mountain South is putting about half a dozen properties at risk in the area. The province said local crews are responding, and are working to protect the properties.

The fire is estimated to be 7,000 hectares in size.

Manitobans are asked to call 911 or the toll-free T.I.P. line at 1-800-782-0076 to report a wildfire.