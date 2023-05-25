Nine wildfires currently burning in Manitoba

A new bulletin from the Manitoba Wildfire Service says there are nine active wildfires currently burning in the province.

Wildfire danger in central and eastern Manitoba is rated high to extreme, and low to moderate across northern Manitoba.

The M.W.S. says it is working with ground crews and aircraft to suppress a fire approximately 2-3 kilometres south of Cross Lake/Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

The fire grew in size closer to the community due to unfavourable wind conditions and extreme fire behaviour, resulting in evacuations.

Favourable weather conditions are expected in northern Manitoba over the next 48 hours.

The Canadian Red Cross has begun coordinating evacuations of high-risk community members, but decisions about community evacuations are made at the local level with information from the wildfire service.