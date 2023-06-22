Nipawin man wins $100K on lotto ticket

A Nipawin man said he had to use his toes to count all the zeros after he won the May 12 extra draw on the Western Max.

“The screen was so high up. I had to stand on my tippy toes to count the zeroes,” Robert Steptoe said in a Sask. Lotteries news release.

“I didn’t know if I was seeing straight, so I asked the cashier to check it for me.”

Steptoe said he was still in shock.

“Honestly, when the cashier told me that I won $100,000, I didn’t really react,” he said. “I didn’t feel nervous or anything; I don’t think it’s all hit me yet.”

While he hasn’t decided on how to spend the money, he did say he was getting some ideas.

“I might get some work done on my truck.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Lake Count Co-Op Nipawin Home Centre on Timber Drive.