Nipissing, Canadore encourage students to mask up when indoors

As COVID-19 infections rise, Nipissing University and Canadore College in North Bay are encouraging students to wear a mask when indoors.

The message is posted on the university’s website under its COVID-19 updates section. It follows a media conference by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, where he strongly recommended the use of masks in all indoor public settings in light of the pressures facing Ontario’s health care system.

"Nipissing University continues to strongly encourage the use of masks indoors and in all places where social distancing is not possible,” Nipissing said.

“Masks will continue to be made available at the main entrance."

“We ask that employees and students respect individual preferences to wear a mask,” said Canadore’s Nov. 15 COVID-19 update.

Students who spoke with CTV News have varying opinions about the voluntary return of masks.

"I think it's a good idea,” one student said.

“It's a cold and flu season, which doesn't help. I have a cold myself and I didn't want to go spreading it around.”

"My approach is that if you want to wear a mask you should be able to, but I don't want to wear a mask," said another student.

Both the college and university are offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, and are handing out masks to students who need them.