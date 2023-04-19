Nipissing, Canadore host sessions for homeowners considering renting to students

As the university and college school year winds down, Nipissing University and Canadore College are already looking ahead to September when it comes to student housing.

Both institutions say students are struggling to find places to live.

"North Bay wouldn't be half of what it is without the students of Nipissing and Canadore," said Nipissing University Student Union President Riley McEntee.

"We saw the student housing crisis start looming especially in July and August … Students were on Facebook groups trying to find housing and they would disappear really quickly."

McEntee said in most cases, students found the cost of housing doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic began. As the ongoing housing shortage continues, some students have been forced to live in communities as far away as Sudbury,

They have to commute to school, which adds to their expenses.

International students for whom English might not be their first language also struggle to adapt to new surroundings and find it hard to find safe accommodations for the school year.

The schools are reaching out to homeowners who have space to encourage them to rent to post-secondary students.

"We're looking to increase the awareness of renting to our students and to increase the spaces, hopefully," said Carole Richardson, Nipissing’s provost and vice-president, academic and research (Interim).

Both schools are hosting information sessions to answer questions homeowners might have, discuss protections for landlords and the benefits of renting to students.

"These students, whether domestic of international, bring a sense of connectedness to the institutions,” said Richardson.

Tricia Marshall, president of Near North Landlords Association, said there are many benefits to renting to students.

“Empty-nesters who have nice big houses, their kids are gone and they have space,” she said.

“They're not the typical landlord but they're boarding and get benefits through the Canada Revenue Agency."

Marshall said the ongoing housing crisis is not a problem that “can be fixed by September or next September.”

“This is going to be a long-term problem. You cannot build a house instantly. You only have a supply of a certain amount. We have to create a new supply,” she said.

“We have to build and that takes a long time.”

NUSU said unfortunately there is an “unfair” stereotype attached to post-secondary students that they're only here to party and cause problems where they’re staying and that this turns homeowners away.

"Students are always treated as if we're different,” McEntee said.

“Do you know how much time we spend studying? These information sessions are to say ‘Hey students are people, too.’"

Nipissing University and Canadore College partner with Places4Students.com to manage off-campus listings and to assist students in securing off-campus housing.

Those interested in listing a space for rent can do so via the Places4Students website or by emailing offcampusliving@nipissingu.ca.

The information sessions are scheduled Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. There is an in-person session April 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Harris Learning Library at the College Drive campus.