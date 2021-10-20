Nipissing District school boards announce rules for spectators at outdoor events

Four school boards in the Nipissing District, with support from the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, have announced the rules under which spectators will be allowed at school-related outdoor events, including sports.

"School boards are responsible for managing contact tracing and COVID-19 safety measures," the boards said in a news release Wednesday.

"Therefore, personnel will be at school-related outdoor events to assist in verifying that spectators have completed pre-screening and contact information requirements before entering the venue."

To attend events, spectators at school events will be required to pre-screen for COVID-19 using this screening tool prior to the event. Upon entry, all spectators must scan the displayed QR code to complete the attestation form.

The form collects the spectator’s name and contact information for contact tracing purposes, and attests that the spectator has completed the COVID-19 pre-screening. However, it is not a vaccination attestation.

Masking will be required during the event, and physical distancing is requested, unless members of the same household are together.

"The four co-terminus boards continue to work together, and with the health unit, to maximize student experience while managing the legislated requirements due to COVID-19," the release said.

"Please note that provincial capacity limits for respective outdoor recreational venues will be maintained."