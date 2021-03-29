Nipissing First Nation warns of COVID-19 exposure at local business

Nipissing First Nation is advising the public that an individual working at a local business has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued Sunday, the First Nation said the warning is directed at customers and employees of Green Medicine located at 120 Commanda Cres. in Duchesnay, near North Bay. The potential exposure dates are March 12-13, March 15-20 and March 22-27.

"Close contacts have been advised to immediately self-isolate, self-monitor and to get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms arise or on day 10 of exposure," the release said. "Only individuals identified as a close contact will be contacted by Nipissing First Nation Health Services. No personal health information will be released."

Self-isolation means individuals are to remain on their property and avoid contact with others for a minimum of 14 days, even if you receive a negative COVID-19 test result. This includes self-isolating from others in your home.

Community health nurses will be conducting regular follow-up with close contacts for the duration of the isolation period.

Customers using curbside or delivery services are considered a low-risk exposure and are not required to self-isolate.

The owners of Green Medicine are taking extra precautions and the business is currently closed. It will reopen April 12.

Under provincial legislation, individuals not complying with self-isolation requirements can be subject to legal action, the release said.

If you believe someone who is required to self-isolate for COVID-19 is not following the class order you can call the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit at 1-800-563-2808, option 5.

"It is imperative that people continue follow public health guidance to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 including washing hands, physical distancing, wearing a face covering that fully covers the nose, mouth and chin and staying within your households," the release said.

Anyone concerned about a potential exposure can contact Carole Lafantaisie, community health nurse at NFN Health Services at 705-840-8830. Other inquiries may be directed to Kimberly Lalonde, director of health services, at 705-498-3698.

Visit the First Nation's website at nfn.ca/covid19 for regular updates and links to helpful information.