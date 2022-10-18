Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants

Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. to respond to the incident on Highway 64.

"Investigation revealed that after being struck by a vehicle, the pedestrian was then assaulted by its occupants who then left prior to the arrival of police," the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

"The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries by Nipissing Paramedic Services."

The highway was closed in both directions for about three hours as police processed the scene.

"Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, but the OPP reminds members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times," police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.