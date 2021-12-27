Nipissing Serenity Hospice continues to look at incorporating cultural traditions when performing end-of-life care

The Nipissing Serenity Hospice in North Bay is looking at ways of becoming more inclusive and open to traditional Indigenous teachings and methods to implement for its First Nation patients.

The hospice, which opened in January, 2020, provides all-day palliative care from staff such as: physicians, nurses, personal support workers, social workers, and other support staff for patients in need of end-of life-care.

Local Indigenous leader George Couchie spoke to the hospice’s staff about ‘cultural mindfulness’ when it comes to caring for Indigenous seniors.

“In our culture, we’re put on this earth as visitors and then we go through the Western Door when you die,” said Couchie.



“When you go through that Western Door, you never get sent below or sent back. It’s the next journey in life. It’s a spiritual journey.”

Couchie says he spoke with an Indigenous senior who has since passed away. She wanted a brand new pair of moccasins before passing on.

“I think it’s just a peace of mind for people that are going through that journey in life,” said Couchie.

The hospice contacted Couchie to speak about the Indigenous culture and traditions so staff can better assist Indigenous patients so they feel like they are at home.

“That’s a big thing for us,“ explained the hospice’s executive director Gil Pharand. “End-of-life care comes with dignity and comfort which is important. Cultures and beliefs come with that comfort.”

The hospice has a special room open which is called ‘The Sacred Room’ for patients to practice their beliefs or where they can reflect, meditate or pray. The room is set up so traditional Indigenous practices can take place inside, such as a smudging ceremony.

“We all like to think we’re inclusive. But we can all do a better job by educating ourselves and making sure we’re having the appropriate resources available,” said Pharand.

Since opening its doors, the hospice has performed end-of-life care for nearly 180 people, some of these people identifying as Indigenous.