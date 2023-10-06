Nipissing Serenity hospice hike remembers loved ones, raises much-needed funds

Supporters of the Nipissing Serenity Hospice in North Bay will be lacing up their running shoes this weekend as they walk around the hospice building in the ‘Hike For Hospice’ fundraiser.

The hospice provides care in a peaceful setting for people of all ages at the end of life and also provides support for loved ones.

Tammy Megginson’s husband of 41 years, Greg, was a resident at the hospice for about three months in 2022 until his death after a short battle with cancer.

She and her family are hiking around the facility in his name.

“All in Greg’s name. Everything is all in Greg’s name,” Megginson said.

“All of our friends are saying the same thing and it's well worth it."

Since the 10-bed facility opened in 2020, hospice staff have served more than 330 residents. Megginson credits the staff for helping Greg pass away peacefully.

“Our whole family was able to come,” she said.

“I have three children who have their partners and spouses and their children. We were all able to be here whenever we needed to be."

The hospice’s programs and services are free. Staff offers 24-hour nursing care for pain and symptom management as well as social, psychological, spiritual and personal support.

“The question I always have is what would they have done if we weren't here? So, it's so important for people to know of our services and to know that we're here,” said hospice executive director Gil Pharand.

Once a loved one passes away, bereavement counselling for family and friends is also offered. This year, the walk's title sponsor is Degagne Carpentry. The company’s owner, Dan Degagne, lost his wife, Jessica, on March 13 at the hospice.

She was only 33.

“The staff here were great and it was nothing short of amazing,” Degagne said.

“So obviously very happy to be supporting this event and not just this year but years to come.”

Since its inception in 2016, the Hike For Hospice has raised more than $500,000. The hospice does receive some money from the Ontario government, but that funding is very specific and only covers nurse and PSW wages.

“Anything else we have to fundraise for,” said Pharand.

“So utilities, food, supplies and grief and bereavement services."

The average resident hospice stay is an average of 11-17 days.