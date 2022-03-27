Nipissing U women win silver at CIS hockey finals

It was a great run, but the Nipissing Lakers Women’s Hockey team lost 4-0 Sunday to a powerful team from Concordia.

Even with a tough loss the team finished the season as U Sports silver medalists.

Concordia was the No.1 seed at the start of the tournament and now claims the Golden Path Trophy as the top team in Canada.

This is the farthest a team from Nipissing University has ever come to winning a U sports national championship.

Although not the outcome the team was hoping for, Nipissing Lakers posted on Twitter “Thanks for a great ride, Lakers! A silver medal you can be proud of.”