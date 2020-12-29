The North Bay Parry Sound Health Unit says the community outbreak at Nipissing University has been declared over after all nineteen of the cases linked to the infection have now been resolved.



In a Dec. 29 news release, the Health Unit said that while the outbreak at this location is now over, they are still returning a number of positive tests from individuals in the community who are not connected to the university.



“Although the community outbreak is over, this is not the time to be unconcerned; the Health Unit’s district is still seeing a number of individuals test positive for COVID-19, who are not associated with the community outbreak,” read the news release.



The Health Unit declared the outbreak on Nov. 24 when several members of the school’s athletic community tested positive.



In an update posted to its website, the university said 3 of the 6 individuals had been on campus while the others who tested positive had frequented the R.J. Surtees Student Athletic Centre and off-campus social gatherings.



On Nov.27 that number rose from 6 to 16 and contact tracing later identified 3 other cases linked to the outbreak.



The Health Unit is asking the public to continue to practice COVID-19 public health measures including physical distancing, wearing a face covering, washing or sanitizing hands often and coughing or sneezing into your sleeve. The public is also required to follow the measures under the province-wide shutdown.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms, feel ill or have been in close contact with someone who has it, self-isolate immediately and use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care. If you have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, you should call 911 and, if able, mention your symptoms.