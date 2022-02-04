Nipissing University professor highlights needs for diversity in health care

As part of Black History Month, a Nipissing University professor is highlighting the need for more diversity in the world of nursing and health care.

Charles Anyinam is a registered nurse who joined the university’s School of Nursing as an assistant professor in 2018.

He said from a patient and provider perspective, more can be done for Black individuals.

“When people are sick, it is helpful to see a face that you recognize or speaks the language that is native to you and we know from research those things matter,” he said.

Anyinam will be part of a university discussion called 'The Black Health Experience: Patient and Provider Perspective' on Feb. 15 to give his take on how healthcare providers can best work with patients who are of African descent.

The Nipissing University Black Association for Student Expression and the Nipissing University Nursing Society are hosting the event.

“The lack of access to things like opportunities for income or poverty and things like racism and discrimination, through stress, can lead to poor health outcomes,” Anyinam said.

He said he has faced racism while working. In one case, a patient told him he didn’t want a Black nurse to look after him. It was a moment that stuck with him ever since.

“You’re in this position where you want to care for people and because of (the) colour of your skin, your care is maybe subpar,” he said.

Anyinam said many graduating nursing students are trying to learn more about how to set up their own practice to ensure marginalized communities have the care they need.

Shandon Asheti recently graduated from the Bachelor of Physical and Health Education program. He is currently looking to pursue further medical education in hopes of becoming a physician.

Asheti calls the discussion an opportunity to hear from a Black nurse.

“The argument that Black individuals are genetically predisposed to all sorts of disease is no longer valid,” he said. “Why has there been a historical underrepresentation of people who look like me in this field?”

Anyinam said more minority groups are speaking out about the care they’re currently receiving and that they are hoping for improvements.