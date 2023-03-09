Nipissing University’s Lady Lakers have some big games coming up

The Nipissing Lakers women's hockey team are headed back to the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) McCaw Cup Finals as well as U Sports Nationals, after a second place finish at both last year.

"I know when I came here first I didn't even know Nipissing was a thing, so it's very exciting to put Nipissing on the map," said Chantelle Sandquist, the team’s goaltender, who has played in all four of Nipissing's playoff games this season.

She said, the team definitely has more confidence this year.

"We know we need to focus on each game that comes first, we have to focus on McCaw before nationals," said Sandquist.

Head coach Darren Turcotte told CTV News that with 20 returning players from last year'sunner up roster, he believes his team can go far again this year.

"It's that time of year, and everyone just has to buy in and we've been really good at that," said Turcotte.

"They got a taste for what the playoffs are all about last year, we've really buckled down in the last couple weeks, played a lot better and we hope to continue to do the same thing."

While team member said they are proud of their second place finish last year, the Lakers said they want to end on an ultimate high note this year.

"I want it," said Kara Den Hoed, one of the team’s defensemen.

"The feeling of silver last year didn't quite cut it, so I think this is a good shot at redemption."

Nipissing will face off against the University of Toronto Saturday night in a battle for the McCaw Cup and then head to Montreal for the U Sport Nationals on Monday.