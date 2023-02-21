Nipissing West OPP rolls out a Medical Response Crisis Team

The Nipissing West OPP Detachment has rolled out a Medical Response Crisis Team, covering North Bay to Greater Sudbury.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer along with a nurse from the West Nipissing Hospital are now assigned to crisis calls and it's called the Medical Crisis Response Team (MCRT).

"Once there's a crisis in need the front line officers will attend and if it's a referral for MCRT we will attend," said Const. Serge Sicard.

"People suffering from mental health or addiction issues there for we render a one on one more personal approach to meet there needs."

The program rolled out in January and Sicard told CTV News it's been busy.

"We are busy," he said.

"Like any other communities mental health crisis is on the rise. There's a call for service at least a day, and many follow ups from night shift to just touch base with the people in need."

The program is also there to take pressure off hospitals in the area.

"If we do receive a call for someone who is in crisis we can definitely offer services and connect them to services," said Tiffany MacKinnon, the nurse assigned to the MCRT.

"I think really what the main goal is, is to divert bringing people to the hospital, and helping them get connected in the community with the right supports."