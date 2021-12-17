Nipissing West OPP warn drivers roaming bison are in the area of highway 64

Ontario Provincial Police in the Nipissing West area said in a news release Friday morning they responded to a single-vehicle collision late last night on highway 64.

Police said the incident occurred after 11 pm after a vehicle struck a roaming bison from a nearby farm.

“It is believed that seven more Bison are still roaming the area,” police said.

No one was inured in the collision.

Police advise drivers using highway 64 between Field and Sturgeon Falls to use extreme caution, and not to approach the animals.

You are asked to call the Nipissing West OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122, if a bison is on or near the highway.