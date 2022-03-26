Nipissing Women’s hockey team is headed to the championships
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist and Weekend Anchor
Alana Pickrell
Nipissing University’s women’s hockey team is heading into the national championship game.
The team is set to hit the ice tomorrow at the CIS finals in Charlottetown.
The sixth seeded Lady Lakers beat third seeded University of New Brunswick in the semis on Saturday.
This win secured Nipissing’s spot in Sunday’s title game at 5 p.m. EST against Concordia.
