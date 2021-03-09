Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal. Protected bike lanes among sweeping changes to downtown Nanaimo street Construction is set to begin to transform Front Street in downtown Nanaimo into a more modern road which will include the city’s first ever two-way protected bike lanes. Sault teen accused of pointing firearm at victim, committing sexual assault The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service charged a 17-year-old male resident with sexual assault March 8. Police seize cocaine, weapons during pair of London raids London police seized over $109,000 worth of cocaine along with weapons and other items during two raids on homes last week.