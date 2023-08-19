Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
Gimli man dead after rollover on rural road: MountiesAn 85-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Interlake over the weekend.
Regina set to host Pickleball Canada National ChampionshipsThe “fastest growing sport in North America” will be hosting its Canadian National Championships in Regina this week.
Search underway for black bear that attacked woman hiking in Squamish: BCCOSA woman was attacked by a black bear while hiking in Squamish over the weekend, prompting an investigation by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
Ottawa police investigating after body found in Rideau CanalOttawa police are investigating after a passerby found a body in the Rideau Canal on Sunday.
Police on scene in the village of Dundalk for a barricaded personPolice are currently on the scene of a barricaded person in Dundalk.
Country singer Brett Young coming to Caesars WindsorCaesars Windsor is going country this fall, with a performance by singer Brett Young.
Workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walk off the jobDozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning.
Fake gun causes panic in Guelph store: PoliceA Guelph man is facing weapons and drug charges after police say a replica handgun caused panic at a local business Sunday.
10-year-old dies after ATV crash outside Yarmouth: N.S. RCMPPolice in Nova Scotia say a 10-year-old is dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash outside Yarmouth over the weekend.