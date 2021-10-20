Niverville grain elevator to soon be demolished; weather causing delays

A grain elevator in Niverville, Man., will soon be demolished.

The grain elevator, owned by Artel Farms Ltd., should be coming down any day now, but the weather keeps getting in the way.

According to Grant Dyck of Artel Farms, the demolition is delayed due to strong winds and the concern that the winds will blow the dust from the demolition into the town.

The grain elevator is located off of Provincial Road 311 at the corner of 1 Street North and Prairie Trail in Niverville.

The Town of Niverville said Prairie Trail will be closed from Main Street to Second Street North, and barricades were put in place Monday. Area residents should use Second Avenue North and Second Street North to access their homes.

The barricades will be removed when the elevator is demolished.

