Niverville to offer English language classes to help with labour shortage

The Town of Niverville is taking steps to help local businesses with the current labour shortage by offering English language classes.

“Businesses, in general, are looking for employees of all levels,” said Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck in an interview on Friday.

“Whether it’s the service industry, whether it’s manufacturing, whether it’s sales or whatever it might be.”

Dyck said the idea for the classes came about after he heard from a local business owner who was having to go into Winnipeg to pick up employees.

He said though there were other people who could be hired, the business owner was concerned their English language skills may not be strong enough to effectively communicate with customers.

Dyck said he brought up the issue to council, who then got the Chamber of Commerce involved. From there, they determined it would be helpful to offer English language classes to potential workers.

The mayor noted the town has brought on an instructor for the classes, which will take place at the Community Resource and Recreation Centre.

“When we received federal funding for this building, part of our application was that it would be used for immigration purposes, including teaching English as a second language,” he said.

Dyck noted the class sizes have not yet been determined, but that it will be a six-week course.

He said the classes should be starting next month.

“Depending on how much interest there is, if we need to do additional classes, we will,” the mayor said.

Dyck said he hopes people realize this can be a good opportunity for them to gain employment, adding that it will be beneficial to everyone involved, including those taking the classes and local businesses.

He said more details about this program will be coming soon.