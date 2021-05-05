No access to Dundas from Ridout or Wellington starting Thursday

As construction season begins, vehicle access to Dundas Place is set to change starting on Thursday.

Vehicles will not be able to access Dundas Place from Ridout Street or Wellingtion Street, though vehicles on Dundas can still exit onto those streets.

Drivers will still be able to use Talbot, Richmond and Clarence streets to access destinations on Dundas.

The change in access for vehicles does not impact cyclists or pedestrians.

The City of London says the changes are to "support safety and mobility for all during core construction" by reducing vehicle traffic on Dundas.

Through traffic will instead be directed to York Street or Queens Avenue instead.

Concrete barriers, planters and signage will be installed on May 6.

Dundas Place businesses remain open for curbside pickup, with free one-hour parking available.

This change is expected to continue for the remainder of the construction work in 2021.