Ottawa Public Health is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, while there are no active cases among residents over the age of 80.

The statistics were contained in the daily COVID-19 update from the health unit.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Thursday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,617 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa including 589 deaths.

There are 151 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 86 involving residents under the age of 30.

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 among Ottawa residents 80 and over. A total of 93 per cent of Ottawa's 80 and older population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 62 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The 13 new cases were reported the same day Ontario announced Ottawa and Ontario will move into Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan on June 30, two days earlier than scheduled.

Across Ontario, there are 296 new cases of COVID-19. There are 35 cases in Toronto, 20 in Peel Region and 95 cases in Waterloo region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 15 to June 21): 10.7 (down from 11.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 16 to June 22): 1.7 per cent (down from 2.1 per cent June 14-20)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.6

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 23:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 699,197 (+9,335)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 197,037 (+26,245)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 76 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 21 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 869,410 (+53,820 Pfizer & +33,200 Moderna this week)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported seven people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from nine people on Wednesday.

There are three people in intensive care.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1

40-49: 2

50-59: 1

60-69: 0

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 is at its lowest level since August 2020.

There are 151 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 161 cases on Wednesday.

OPH reported that 23 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,877.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,589 (+13)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 327 (+1)

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 30

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 10 (+1)

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,601 (+14)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 83

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new case (2,270 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,546 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (6,208 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,216 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,628 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,322 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One case removed (1,954 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One case removed (1,093 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One case removed (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Eight new cases

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 732 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 22.

A total of 2,937 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – facility wide (May 19)

Maison Accueil Sagesse - Unit Notre Dame (May 25)

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.