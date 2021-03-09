A COVID-19 outbreak at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre is over, with no active cases currently associated with the outbreak.

The outbreak listed for the ICU at the hospital has been lifted. The current active outbreak in the medicine ward, which includes the first east and west units, is expected to be lifted later this week.

Janna-Lea Yawney, interim director of acute care at the hospital, said there are no active COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreaks

"We have gone a fair while without having any cases attributed to [the first east and west] units so…we're hopeful to have that lifted," said Yawney.

The outbreaks were linked to a total of 99 cases, a number which has not changed in a few weeks.

Yawney said the hospital’s prevention methods – such as screening and masking – were a big help in mitigating the spread.

The hospital is still functioning and open for those who need medical help, although the chemotherapy unit is still in a slightly different location.

Frontline healthcare staff in Yorkton are set to start receiving their second dose of the vaccine on March 11, said Yawney.