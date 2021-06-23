No active COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex for first time in eight months

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

For the first time in eight months, there are no active outbreaks in the region. Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says this is another important milestone.

“There was a time in January when we had 53 active outbreaks,” says Ahmed.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,790 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,302 people who have recovered.

WECHU says there are 54 active cases. There are seven people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 434 people.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is community acquired

1 case is travel related

1 case is under investigation.

NUMBER OF WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED: