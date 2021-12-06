No additional restrictions for sporting events and concert venues in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

Sporting events and concert venues will not have extra restrictions or capacity limits when new public health measures take effect in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex Public Health Unit issues a letter of instruction on Sunday, advising the community of additional rules for restaurants and social gatherings that take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says they tried to look at what local data is indicating and address areas of high transmission.

“There aren’t any additional restrictions in this letter for venues such as sporting events and concert venues et cetera at this time,” says Dupuis. “They would still be at whatever the limits are in the Reopening Ontario Act.”

The new public health measures for the region include:

Social gatherings limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Added measures for wedding receptions and the social events tied to funerals and religious services.

Limiting indoor capacity for bars and restaurants to 50% of their total occupancy.

Strict adherence to face covering requirements in all public settings.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says he’s hopefully these measures will be enough to curb the spread.

“I remain optimistic that this will be enough to bring the burden of disease to a lower more acceptable level, but never the less every option is available and if this is not successful there may be additional public health measures,” says Nesathurai.