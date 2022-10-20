No agreement for volunteer firefighters in Sudbury

The union representing volunteer firefighters in Greater Sudbury say they are still far from a deal three years after bargaining began.

Now, the Christian Labour Association of Canada, the union that represents 200 volunteer firefighters in Greater Sudbury, is sounding the alarm about its negotiations with the city.

The union said training schedule requirements for volunteer firefighters set out by the city to meet new Ontario Fire Marshal standards are "rigid and inflexible."

The deadline for the training is July 2026.

"We know that there is a lot of work to do and we are happy to work with this employer to meet that standard," said Matt Walchuk of CLAC.

"We are meeting opposition and resistance and we are meeting with a process that is unrealistic and that is going to result in us losing volunteer firefighters -- it is already happening now."

In response, the city said there are several factors to consider in the training schedule.

"Certainly we are always willing to sit down and have discussions," said fire chief Joe Nicholls.

"But it's very difficult to, sometimes, put in the flexibility that they may want because of the amount of effort and the training staff and the costs escalate dramatically to do this."

However, Walchuk said communications with the city about the training and other issues is onerous.

"There is a reason why we are three years at the bargaining table without a collective agreement," he said.

The city said it's surprised to hear the process described as difficult, and pointed the finger back at CLAC.

"At no less than six occasions within 2022 when the association themselves actually cancelled scheduled meeting dates with the city including an Aug. 25 scheduled meeting with a provincial conciliator," said city manager Kevin Fowke.

The union said there are 22 fire halls in Greater Sudbury, 17 of staffed entirely by volunteers.

It also said more than 50 volunteer firefighters have left the service in the last year.