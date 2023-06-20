No animals lost following massive barn fire near Blyth, Ont.
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the North Huron Fire Department responded to a barn fire on Hullet-McKillop Road.
When firefighters arrived, one barn was fully engulfed in flames. Strong winds pushed the smoke and flames into a second barn and surrounding large bales of hay.
Two barns are “a complete loss”, according to Fire Chief Kent Readman, but an estimated cost of damage is not available at this time.
No livestock was lost in the fire.
Fire crews remained on scene Tuesday morning working with heavy equipment to fully extinguish the fire to ensure it does not spread to other structures on site.
A number of other fire departments responded to assist in fighting the fire including:
- Huron East Fire Department
- Central Huron Fire Department
- Bluewater Fire Department
- Goderich Fire Department
- South Huron Fire Department
- South Bruce Fire
- West Perth Fire
-
Sask. offensive lineman Noah Zerr signed by Hamilton Tiger-CatsNational offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed on with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, according to a recent announcement from the CFL eastern team.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.