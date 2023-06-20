No animals lost following massive barn fire near Blyth, Ont.

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the North Huron Fire Department responded to a barn fire on Hullet-McKillop Road.

When firefighters arrived, one barn was fully engulfed in flames. Strong winds pushed the smoke and flames into a second barn and surrounding large bales of hay.

Two barns are “a complete loss”, according to Fire Chief Kent Readman, but an estimated cost of damage is not available at this time.

No livestock was lost in the fire.

Fire crews remained on scene Tuesday morning working with heavy equipment to fully extinguish the fire to ensure it does not spread to other structures on site.

A number of other fire departments responded to assist in fighting the fire including: