No appointments needed at northeast Calgary and Crossfield, Alta., COVID-19 clinics

No appointment is needed to get a first or second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at clinics being set up in northeast Calgary and Crossfield, Alta.

The clinics are being operated by Alberta Health Services (AHS) for anyone aged 12 and up. Those born in 2009 or earlier who have not had a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to attend the clinics at:

July 24 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) - Somali Cultural Centre, 3940 29 Street N.E., Calgary;

July 27 (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) - Crossfield Community Centre, 900 Mountain Ave, Crossfield, and;

July 29 (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) - Crossroads Community Centre, 1803 14 Ave N.E., Calgary.

There will be 300 doses of mRNA vaccine at each clinic. Crossfield is about 50 kilometres north of Calgary.

Those attending are asked to bring an Alberta Health Care card if you have one, along with a photo ID. Masks are required, along with the use of hand sanitizer.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and arrange for COVID-19 testing through AHS.ca or by calling 811.