No arrest after 'bomb threat' in London


Increased police presence on Dundas Street in London, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Matt Thompson/CTV News London)

No injuries are reported and nobody was taken into custody following what was described as a bomb threat in old east London.

London police told CTV News, “Members of the Explosive Disposal Unit were deployed to safely destroy the package. This was only done to err on the side of caution and there were no explosives located inside the package. The package was collected by police for further examination.”

Police say updated information will be provided if it is of concern to the public.

