No arrests after one person shot overnight in Ottawa
Ottawa police say they are still searching for a suspect after one person was shot overnight in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood.
Police were called to Regina Street near Croydon Avenue at around 1 a.m., a news release said.
Ottawa Police are on scene of a shooting in the 2600 Block of Regina St. One victim has been taken to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries. There have been no arrests, and the Guns and Gangs Unit have carriage of the file.— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) September 17, 2023
One person was found with a gunshot wound at the scene and taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The guns and gangs unit is investigating. Anyone with information, cell phone footage, or any other video of the incident is asked to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.
