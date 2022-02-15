No arrests in Barrie double shooting that sent two men to hospital
Two people are in hospital after a double shooting in a Barrie neighbourhood Tuesday night.
According to police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Bayfield Street near Grove Street.
Paramedics said two men in their 20s were airlifted to a Toronto hospital.
"Both individuals were actually airlifted late last night to a Toronto area trauma centre. They are listed in serious condition at this time," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services. "Both are suffering from gunshot wounds."
Leon said police had not made an arrest.
"We are looking for, definitely one suspect, more than likely more, but we will provide further details when and where we can."
"We are confident that we will find the persons responsible for this incident," Leon added.
The investigation is ongoing, but police say they are "confident" there isn't any threat to public safety.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 705-725-7025 ext. 2131.
