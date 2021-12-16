No arrests made in Tay Township homicide five months later

It's been five months with no arrests since the body of a Tay Township man was found with a gunshot wound as police appeal to the public for information.

Officers with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP ruled Jonus Palmer's death a homicide after the 24-year-old was found around 11 p.m. on July 5 outside a house on Old Fort Road in Tay Township.

Police did make an arrest at the scene, but said it was unrelated to the shooting.

At the time, officers insisted there was no threat to public safety, adding they didn't believe the homicide was a random act.

"As the holiday season approaches, this may be a particularly difficult time for those who have lost family members," the OPP stated in a release on Thursday.

Investigators say that while no arrests have been made at this point, it remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.