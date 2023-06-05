No arrests, more information sought in B.C. case where 17 wild horses shot dead
Mounties in the Interior are again appealing for information as they continue to investigate the suspicious deaths of 17 wild horses nearly three months ago.
On March 10, the RCMP said the horses – which are culturally significant to the Skeetchestn Band – were found shot near Walhachin. Although the RCMP says "considerable information" has been gathered, no one has been arrested.
"We need your help to bring charges against those responsible and ensure they are successfully prosecuted," spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement.
"The despair continues to resonate throughout the community, particularly within the Skeetchestn Band. We understand the strong desire for answers and closure,” he continued.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the RCMP's livestock section by calling 250-299-7462.
-
Ottawa plans to hire 120 new paramedics after record 1,806 'Level Zero' events in 2022The city of Ottawa is looking to hire 120 new paramedics over the next three years, as the service deals with a record number of 'Level Zero' events, paramedics wait longer to transfer patients in hospitals and the service sees "unprecedented increases" in call volumes.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morningThe Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as speculation about another rate hike heats up.
-
Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third dayEnvironment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 6 a.m.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meetingThe plant to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.
-
Vigil for Afzaal family hears Islamophobia promises made by province and feds still unfulfilledTwo years after four members of the Afzaal Family were killed in an apparently deliberate attack, words haven’t always translated into action.
-
Lanes closed on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto due to fatal crashOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 404 this morning.
-
Canadian Nuclear Society conference comes to Saint JohnThe 47th annual Canadian Nuclear Society conference is underway in Saint John, N.B.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 174 to close this weekend for LRT workThe city of Ottawa says a portion of Highway 174 westbound will be closed this weekend for work on Stage 2 of LRT.
-
Calgary's Glenbow Museum given $12 million for revitalization effortsThe city's Cultural Municipal Sustainability Initiative had the money set aside for two other projects but one is on hold and the other has been cancelled outright, resulting in council's decision to put the money elsewhere.