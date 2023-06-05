No arrests, more information sought in B.C. case where 17 wild horses shot dead

Mounties in the Interior are again appealing for information as they continue to investigate the suspicious deaths of 17 wild horses nearly three months ago.

On March 10, the RCMP said the horses – which are culturally significant to the Skeetchestn Band – were found shot near Walhachin. Although the RCMP says "considerable information" has been gathered, no one has been arrested.

"We need your help to bring charges against those responsible and ensure they are successfully prosecuted," spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement.

"The despair continues to resonate throughout the community, particularly within the Skeetchestn Band. We understand the strong desire for answers and closure,” he continued.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RCMP's livestock section by calling 250-299-7462.