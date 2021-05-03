No beach businesses in Goderich this summer

The boardwalk will soon be done. Paid parking will arrive in June. But, there will not be beach businesses along Goderich’s waterfront this summer.

A pilot project to allow six to eight businesses to run “tiki-hut” style retail outlets near Goderich’s beach this summer, have been put on hold, due to the pandemic.

The plan was to give tourists an option to visit shops “at the beach” this summer, but uncertainty over the state of the pandemic, means it will be 2022 before the idea takes shape.

Mayor John Grace, says he’s disappointed they couldn’t get the beach business idea off the ground this summer, but says public safety has to trump all, right now.