No Calgary daily paper to print Alberta election results Tuesday

One long-time electoral tradition came to an end on election day, when Postmedia announced there would be no printed newspaper announcing the winner in Calgary.

In an email to subscribers, Calgary Herald editor-in-chief Lorne Motley said, "Unlike in years past, recent changes to the way we produce the newspaper means our printed products go to press too early to include final results.

"In print on Tuesday, we'll have a piece from Don Braid that looks at the major issues that the new premier and government will grapple with, as well as a look at the next steps for our province overall, regardless of who wins."

That prompted a somewhat tart tweet from former Herald editor and publisher Peter Menzies, who said, "For those of you still holding to the prayer that print will survive, Postmedia papers will not have election coverage tomorrow."

The results were still readily available on the Herald's website, along with every other digital media outlet and social media too, so it wasn't as if it was going to be difficult to find out who won.

It was just that for a certain age group, the newspaper that announced the election results would often become a collectible, and a piece of history.

DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN

Sometimes, it also became a source of late-night comedy when the paper got the results wrong.

One of the most famous came in the 1948 U.S. presidential election, when the Chicago Daily Tribune went to press with "Dewey Defeats Truman" as its headline, only to discover, to its horror, that Truman actually defeated Dewey.

According to a 2007 Chicago Tribune article by Tim Jones, it turned out that a printer's strike was imminent that election, and the paper was forced to bump up its printing schedule to get the papers out in time for the following morning's delivery.

And in the lobby of the building where the Herald had its offices for around 40 years, but which has since been sold to U-Haul, there's a gallery of front-page headlines on the second floor, including the one from 1971 when Peter Lougheed of the Progressive Conservatives ended the three-decade-long reign of the Social Credit Party and became Alberta premier.

The headline said, "It is 'now' for Lougheed."